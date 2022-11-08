JUST IN
Covid will be there forever but worst is over: White House official
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for coronavirus
Tripura: Another MLA of BJP ally IPFT resigns, may join Tipra Motha
'Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of society', says RSS chief
JKPSI exam paper leak: CBI conducts searches at seven locations
New tax intelligence unit to raise revenue by boosting compliance: Punj FM
India's G20 presidency will be chance to share expertise with world: PM
Society should end stereotypes: UNICEF ambassador Priyanka Chopra
Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know
Media should be vigilant, flag govt's drawbacks: Former PM Manmohan Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
New tax intelligence unit to raise revenue by boosting compliance: Punj FM
Tripura: Another MLA of BJP ally IPFT resigns, may join Tipra Motha
Business Standard

'Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of society', says RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of the society

Topics
RSS | Lord Ram

Press Trust of India  |  Buxar (Bihar) 

Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that Lord Ram worked to integrate all sections of the society.

He said people should take inspiration from Lord Ram's life and focus on establishing a society based on the values espoused by him.

"Lord Ram paved the way for a society where everyone lived fearlessly. He followed the path of social harmony throughout his life," Bhagwat said while addressing a conference of sadhus at Ahirauli village in Buxar district.

The event was organised as part of a nine-day religious conclave called 'Shri Ram Karmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Mahakumbh'.

The RSS chief said, "Ram Manohar Lohia had stated that Lord Ram had united the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is true that he worked to integrate every section of the society. We should take inspiration from the life of Lord Ram and give impetus to social unity."

Several governors, chief ministers and two deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states are expected to participate in the nine-day event which began on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RSS

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU