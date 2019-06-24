JUST IN
Lovers end lives by jumping in front of train in UP

Press Trust of India 

Two lovers committed suicide by jumping in front of the Lucknow-Jabalpur Express near the Bhimsen railway station here on Monday morning, police said.

They took the extreme step after their parents did not agree to their marriage, they said.

Both of the deceased were residents of Rampur village, Sachendi, and wanted to marry each other but their families were against the idea, Sachendi station officer, Raghvendra Singh, said.

The couple had eloped on Wednesday last week after they failed to persuade their respective families. Their families had been looking for them, he said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the duo held hands and jumped before the approaching Lucknow-Jabalpur Express in the early hours, Singh said.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 16:20 IST

