Low intensity quake hits HP's Chamba district

A low intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's district on Tuesday evening.

No loss of life or property was reported.

"An earthquake measuring 3.5 on Richter scale was recorded at 4:04 pm on Tuesday," said

The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of district, he said, adding that mild tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

