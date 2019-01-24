Why mandatory requirement of father's name in filing petition shouldn't be relaxed: Rajasthan HC to HC admin

The has issued a notice to the high court administration, asking why the mandatory requirement of father's name in a petition and swearing in of affidavits should not be relaxed.

A division bench of Justice M Rafiq and Justice issued the notice, the copies of which were available Thursday.

The petitioner, Vriddhi Sawlani, had approached the high court in November last year with a plea seeking direction to the central government for doing away with the mandatory use of the father's name on all government-issued identity cards.

Sawlani said she has chosen not to use the name of her father as she considers him the reason behind her mother's death.

The registry of the high court then pointed out the defect, which was also challenged by the petitioner who represents herself and her minor brother.

She claimed that as per their belief their father did not conduct himself as a "good husband" and a "good father" as their parents were in acrimonious litigation. She said this resulted in her mother's suicide.

However, owing to the defect of non-inclusion of the father's name, the petition was not being listed and she had to file a second writ plea earlier this month.

The petitioner said they did not wish themselves to be associated with the name of their father on identity cards like Aadhaar, passport, ration card and driving licence.

Since the children have grown up, their choice needs to be respected, the petitioner said.

