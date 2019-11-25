LS adjourned for day amid protests by Congress over Maha issue

-
Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those of the Congress, in Lok Sabha over political developments in Maharashtra forced adjournments of its proceedings for the day.
Congress members stormed the Well of the House carrying placards and a big banner sporting slogans against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in the state.
The House was first adjourned till noon and then till 2 pm before being adjourned for the day.
