JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Guar gum futures fall over 1 pc on tepid demand

Young couple found dead in UP's Kaushambi
Business Standard

Man from Jharkhand killed in Mumbai's Cotton Green area

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 30-year-old man was murdered near the BPT parking lot in Cotton Green area of Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

Samdeo Eshwar Yadav hails from Jharkhand and his body had multiple wounds, including on the chest, a Kalachowki police station official said on Monday.

"Passersby rushed him to KEM hospital in Parel where doctors declared him dead on arrival. We are looking at CCTV footage of the area to zero in on the killers. A murder case has been registered," said Senior Inspector Sanjay Baswat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU