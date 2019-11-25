Soybean futures gain on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Monday rose by Rs 40 to Rs 4,054 per quintal in futures trade as traders created fresh positions supported by a strong spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in December was up by Rs 40, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 4,054 per quintal with an open interest of 87,920 lots.

Market players said rasing of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices in future trading.

