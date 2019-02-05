LS adjourned till noon amid uproar over CBI row

-
The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for nearly 45 minutes on Tuesday morning amid noisy protests by Trinamool Congress members over the CBI versus Kolkata Police issue.
A peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "You do not have faith in CBI. You do not have faith in Supreme Court ... this is not done ... the case is being heard by the SC. Let Parliament do its function. Let all institutions perform their (respective) roles," she said while adjourning the proceedings till noon.
As soon as the House took up Question Hour, agitated TMC members rushed to the Well raising slogans against the prime minister and the CBI.
Members from Congress, TRS, SP, RJD also entered the Well but did not raise slogans.
Interestingly, when the TMC members were shouting slogans, their fellow member and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi was asking a supplementary question on agriculture.
On Monday too, TMC members had disrupted proceedings over the CBI issue.
