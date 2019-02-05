JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

'Walking Dead' renewed for season 10

DOSC Chain Releases its White Paper
Business Standard

HC adjourns hearing on CBI attempt to enter Kolkata Police

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The Calcutta High Court Tuesday adjourned hearing in the West Bengal government's plea challenging the CBI's attempt to enter Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar's residence to question him on chit fund scams.

State Advocate General Kishore Dutta told Justice Shivakant Prasad that the Supreme Court is hearing a plea by the central agency with regard to the incident of Sunday relating to the CBI action and prayed that as such, the matter in this court be adjourned.

Justice Prasad adjourned hearing in the matter till Thursday and verbally asked the AG to tell the state police to cooperate in the investigation.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday had refused immediate hearing on the case following objection by the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements