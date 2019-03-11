LS elections: Haryana to issue notification on Apr 16

-
The notification for the single-phase general election in Haryana will be issued on April 16, an election commission official said Monday.
The state, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12.
The state's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet, said in a release that the last date for filing nomination papers is April 23.
The documents will be scrutinised on April 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 26, he said.
