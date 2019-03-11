JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Prajapati Trivedi awarded performance management practice award in US

US sanctions Russia-based bank over Venezuela dealings
Business Standard

LS elections: Haryana to issue notification on Apr 16

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The notification for the single-phase general election in Haryana will be issued on April 16, an election commission official said Monday.

The state, which has 10 Lok Sabha seats, goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12.

The state's Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Inder Jeet, said in a release that the last date for filing nomination papers is April 23.

The documents will be scrutinised on April 24 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is April 26, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements