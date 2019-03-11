CCI Snooker: Shakeel advances, Shoaib loses

Kolkata's seasoned cueist Shakeel Ahmed recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win against Mumbai's Vishal Gehani in a second round match of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship on Monday.

Shakeel, from Eastern Railway, easily pocketed the opening two frames before the local cueist fought back to win the next two and level the scores.

In the deciding fifth, Shakeel kept his cool and grabbed every opportunity, even as Vishal missed easy pots, and went on to complete a 88-20, 61-22, 19-64, 61-70, 48-16 victory to progress to the third round.

However, Shakeel's city-mate fell by the wayside as he suffered a stunning 1-3 defeat to Delhi's

The Delhi cueist potted steadily and romped to a convincing 66-27, 31-67, 78-25, 57-10 win to advance to the third round.

Two other Railway cueists, E Panduranga and K Srinu, steamrolled their respective opponents to seal their berths in the round of 64.

In a third round match, Panduranga overcame Hanish Sharma of Delhi 3-0 (74-44, 89-44, 78-53) while Srinu proved too good for Luv Kukreja, also from Delhi, and raced to a 3-0 (68-56, 67-31, 55-8) win.

Mumbai's compiled a break of 54 in the third frame and powered his way past Nagpur's Ashish Yadhav, storming to a 3-0 (48-7, 61-15, 67-35) victory.

Pune cueist worked hard to prevail over of Nagpur3-2 (69-29, 90-10, 52-59, 56-59, 65-22).

The results:



Round 2: beat Mahesh Jagdale (Mumbai) 3-1 (63-37, 13-68, 53-27, 80-21);M S Arun (Karnataka) beat (MP) 3-0 (78-36, 76-63, 59-22); (Kolkata) beat (Mumbai) 3-2 (88-20, 61-22, 19-64, 61-70, 48-16); (Delhi) beat (Railways) 3-1 (66-27, 31-67, 78-25, 57-10); (Pune) beat (Nagpur) 3-2 (69-29, 90-10, 52-59, 56-59, 65-22); E Panduranga (Railways) beat (Mumbai) 3-0 (78-48, 62-21, 64(40)-1).

Round 3: K Srinu (Railways) beat (Delhi) 3-0 (68-56, 67-31, 55-8); E Panduranga (Railways) beat Hanish Sharma (Delhi) 3-0 (74-44, 89-44, 78-53); (Railways) beat 3-1 (56-30, 92-24, 20-44, 49-40); beat (Chandigarh) 3-0 (66-9, 71(42)-28, 39-34); D'Souza (Railways) beat Pankaj Khatri (Nashik) 3-0 (63-22, 59-40, 54-46); beat Abimanyu 3-2 (64-8, 59-10, 35-66(42), 0-67, 66-17).

