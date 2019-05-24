LS polls: 103 candidates in Delhi poll fray polled less than thousand votes

A total of 103 candidates, including 25 independents, who were in the fray in elections in polled less than thousand votes.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, there are 103 candidates who got less than one thousand votes, while 76 of them could not even cross 500 mark.

These candidates, contesting elections in seven constituencies in Delhi, were from small parties such as Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samrasta Party, Ekta Samaj Party, Kanshiram Bahujan Dal, , Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party, and

The least number of votes were polled in the New constituency where Prism party's nominee got 174 votes.

The Chandni Chowk constituency had 18 such candidates who garnered less than thousand votes, including five independent nominees.

The number of candidates securing less than thousand votes in East Delhi, New Delhi, North East and North West Delhi were 19, 21, 13 and three, respectively.

While South Delhi had 14 candidates not crossing the thousand votes mark, West Delhi had 15 such candidates.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP made a clean sweep in the national capital winning all seven seats with massive margins as all its candidates bagged more than 50 per cent of votes, while the for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling which was relegated to the third spot.

