LS polls code: Hoardings carrying pictures of party leaders, govt schemes being removed in Delhi

Public hoardings carrying images of party leaders, government schemes or any political references are being removed or covered up in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the general elections, officials said Tuesday.

Pictures of political leaders have been ordered to be removed even from websites, they said.

"All public hoardings carrying images of party leaders, government schemes or any political references have been ordered to be removed or covered up in accordance with the model code of conduct," Delhi's said.

Another said use of any imagery of armed forces or invoking references to air strike on posters, hoardings or any other publicity platform "would amount to violation of the poll code of conduct".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's pictures on Mohalla Clinics establishments or on hoardings put up for are also being removed or covered in keeping with the model code of conduct.

Civic officials said they have received the instructions from the and work has begun on removing or covering of such hoardings.

South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) authorities Tuesday said action on removal of hoardings has been taken in all the four zones -- South, Central, West and Najafgarh -- keeping in view the adherence to the code of conduct.

"In the South Zone, a total of 6,927 posters, banners, hoardings, and other publicity material were removed today. In Najafgarh Zone, 1,360 hoardings and 250 posters were removed," the SDMC said in a statement.

In the West Zone, a total of 137 hoardings were removed and disposed off as per the procedure. And in the Central Zone, a total of 2,934 posters and banners have been removed, it said.

The had announced the schedule of the on Sunday, following which the model code of conduct was enforced.

Kejriwal government's 'Chaar Saal Mein Hua Kamal' themed hoardings still dot various public places and Metro station buildings.

Kailash Colony metro station in south Delhi till Tuesday carried advertorial hoarding on the station's building till late afternoon.

"The licensees put up advertisements in metro premises as per the laid down guidelines from time to time and are mandated to abide by them. And they take measures accordingly to ensure adherence to the moral code of conduct," a said.

A of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation said, "We received the instruction yesterday and work has begun to comply with the order."



Singh said on Monday a meeting was held with various government agencies, including the three corporations, and the New Delhi Municipal Council, and election officers to emphasise the provisions of the code.

Hoardings put up outside the premises of political parties would also be removed or covered, he said.

