LS polls: Only 5 super rich candidates taste victory, richest one loses deposit

rich candidates as five of them emerged victorious and an equal number suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the country's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought independently from Bihar, lost his deposit, according to data.

Among 10 top richest contestants in the country, three were from Andhra Pradesh, two each from and Madhya Pradesh, and one each from Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Prominent winners include Congress' Nakul Nath, son of Kamal Nath, while was among big losers, as per the data.

The country's richest candidate Ramesh Kumar Sharma, who fought as an independent from Patliputra parliamentary seat in Bihar, lost his deposit as he secured only 1,556 votes.

Sharma had declared a net asset of Rs 1,107 crore in his nomination papers.

Congress' Uday Singh, the country's seventh richest candidate, lost with a huge margin of 2,63,461 votes from Purnia parliamentary seat in He had a declared net asset of Rs 341 crore.

Among other losers, Congress' Konda gave a tough fight for re-election from Chevella Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, but lost to Telangana Rashtra Samithi's (TRS) candidate G Ranjith Reddy by a margin of 14,317 votes.

Vishweshwar, of the C Pratap Reddy, was the country's second richest candidate with



total asset of over Rs 895 crore. He switched over to from TRS in last December.

Another candidate who lost terribly was Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also the party election in charge for western

Scindia, the country's fifth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 374 crore, lost by a huge margin of 1,25,549 votes from Guna parliamentary seat to his rival BJP candidate

who contested on a YSR Party (YSRCP) ticket lost by 8,726 votes from parliamentary constituency in to his rival (TDP) candidate

Poluri, the country's sixth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 347 crore, joined YSRCP this year. He is also



the owner of the Hyderabad Hotshots, one of the six franchises of

Among winners, Congress' -- the country's third richest candidate with a declared net asset of over Rs 660 crore -- won by 37,536 votes from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in

Another from Congress Vasanthakumar H, the country's fourth richest candidate with a net asset of Rs 417 crore, won by a huge margin of 2,59,933 votes. He defeated BJP's Pon RadhaKrishan, who is minister of state for and shipping at the Centre.

Congress' D K Suresh also won with a huge margin of 2,06,870 votes from Bengaluru rural in Suresh had declared a net asset of Rs 338 crore and was the country's eighth wealthiest contestant in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Andhra Pradesh' two richest candidates Kanumuru Raghurama and Jayadeva Galla have won the this time.

Raja, an industrialist from district is the country's ninth richest contestant, and won by a margin of 31,909 votes from Nasapuram seat in the state. He has declared a net asset of Rs 325 crore.

Raja remained in the BJP till 2018. Last year, he joined the TDP but switched over to YSRCP this year.

Galla, an industrialist and owner of Amara Raja Batteries, gave tough fight for re-election from the Guntur parliamentary constituency. He won by 4,205 votes.

He was the country's tenth wealthiest candidate in the polls with a declared net asset of over Rs 305 crore.

