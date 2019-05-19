LS polls: Sumitra Mahajan, Kantilal Bhuria cast vote in MP

-
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan cast her vote in Indore city on Sunday during the fourth and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.
The veteran BJP leader, who represented the Indore Lok Sabha seat eight times, arrived at a polling booth in the Old Palasia area there and exercised her franchise.
She was accompanied by Shankar Lalwani, who has this time been fielded by the BJP from Indore seat.
Former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, who is contesting from Ratlam seat on the Congress' ticket, also cast his vote at a booth in the Gopal Colony area in Jhabua along with his family members.
Before casting his vote, Bhuria offered prayers at a temple.
Polling was underway since 7 am in the eight constituencies of Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa.
The other prominent candidates include former Union minister Arun Yadav of the Congress, who is pitted against state BJP president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan in Khandwa.
Besides, senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natrajan has been nominated from Mandsaur.
Altogether 82 candidates are contesting in the eight constituencies, all currently held by the BJP, where there are 1.49 crore eligible voters.
