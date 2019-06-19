JUST IN
Business Standard

Tailor held for attacking woman with scissors in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A tailor was arrested here for attacking a 30-year-old woman with scissors following a heated argument between the two, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Monday when the woman confronted Brijesh at his house for allegedly making objectionable comments against one of her sisters.

An argument broke out between them and the tailor attacked the woman who sustained injuries on her face, the police said, adding that she was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

A case was registered and Brijesh and his two accomplices, Arvind and Aakash, were arrested, police said.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 22:15 IST

