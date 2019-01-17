JUST IN
Business Standard

Lt.Gen YVK Mohan assumes charge as Commandant DSSC, Wellington

Press Trust of India  |  Udhagamandalam 

Lt Gen YVK Mohan Thursday assumed charge as Commandant, Defence Service Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, near here.

Prior to his present assignment, Mohan was commanding the important 9 Corps along Indias Western borders, an official release said.

Mohan is a decorated officer of the Gorkha Rifles, who in over 37 years of distinguished service, has commanded units and headquarters in high altitude areas including the Siachen Glacier, the release said.

He has held instructional assignments in Tri-Services institutions like National Defence Academy and DSSC and has also been Commandant of the National Defence College, New Delhi.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 19:30 IST

