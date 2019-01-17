Lt.Gen YVK Mohan assumes charge as Commandant DSSC, Wellington

-
ALSO READ
Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia takes over 3Base Repair Depot
Air Vice Marshal Jha assumes command of College of Air
Challenge for Army is to harness latest defence technology: Gen Rawat
Anil Kumar Chawla appointed as FOC-in-Chief of Southern Naval
IAF vice chief recovering a day after shooting self in thigh
-
Lt Gen YVK Mohan Thursday assumed charge as Commandant, Defence Service Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, near here.
Prior to his present assignment, Mohan was commanding the important 9 Corps along Indias Western borders, an official release said.
Mohan is a decorated officer of the Gorkha Rifles, who in over 37 years of distinguished service, has commanded units and headquarters in high altitude areas including the Siachen Glacier, the release said.
He has held instructional assignments in Tri-Services institutions like National Defence Academy and DSSC and has also been Commandant of the National Defence College, New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU