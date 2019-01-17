Lt.Gen YVK Mohan assumes charge as Commandant DSSC, Wellington

Lt Gen YVK Mohan Thursday assumed charge as Commandant, (DSSC), Wellington, near here.

Prior to his present assignment, Mohan was commanding the important 9 Corps along Indias Western borders, an official release said.

Mohan is a decorated of the Gorkha Rifles, who in over 37 years of distinguished service, has commanded units and headquarters in high altitude areas including the Siachen Glacier, the release said.

He has held instructional assignments in Tri-Services institutions like and and has also been of the National Defence College, New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)