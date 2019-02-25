Not in hurry to join politics: Robert Vadra

A day after hinting at "a larger role in serving the people", Monday said he was not in a to take the political

His comments came on a day when posters were put up in his hometown Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, welcoming him to contest elections.

Vadra, the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, had Sunday put put a post announcing that he might play "a larger role in serving the people" after the ongoing cases against him were over, sparking speculation over his joining active politics.

"I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations...I will start working on it. There is no People need to feel that I can make a change," he said when asked about his joining active politics.

is being probed by the in money laundering cases related to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner,

In a post, wrote about years and months he had spent campaigning and working in different parts of the country, mainly in Uttar Pradesh, and claimed that it gave him a feeling to do more for the people.

"All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people," Vadra, who is for (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, said.

The comments have come weeks after Priyanka jointed active politics and was appointed as the All India Committee in-charge of eastern

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)