Macedonia signs NATO accession accord

signed accession papers with on Wednesday, a key step on the way to joining the alliance after resolving a long-running name row with

The Macedonian and representatives of all current members signed the protocol at alliance headquarters in

said it was a "historic day" which will lead to becoming the 30th alliance member once the deal has been ratified by all the other capitals.

"All #NATO Allies have signed the ... which will bring more security & prosperity to the whole region. I look forward to the day when 30 flags will fly outside NATO HQ," Stoltenberg tweeted.

The agreement last month with to change the name of the former Yugoslav republic to the Republic of North ended one of the world's longest diplomatic disputes and paved the way for to join NATO and the

Macedonian said it was a "great, historic day for all our citizens".

"Today the largest security alliance in the world, NATO, has welcomed us," he wrote on and "We have provided lasting stability for our country."



The EU's also tweeted congratulations, saying the move was "a contribution to peace and stability" in the

Macedonia will now take part in NATO ministerial meetings as an invitee, Stoltenberg said, starting with a gathering of defence ministers in next week.

For to progress to full membership, all 29 current members must ratify the How long this will take depends on national procedures, but when joined in 2017 it took about a year.

Dimitrov said Macedonia was determined to meet the NATO spending pledge of devoting at least two percent of GDP to defence by 2024.

