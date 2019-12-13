JUST IN
How the world is reacting to Boris Johnson's big UK election victory
Business Standard

Macron wishes Johnson on election win, seeks clarity over Brexit agreement

"The time for clarity has come," Macron said after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels

AFP  |  Brussels 

Emmanuel Macron
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his crushing election victory but demanded clarity over Britain's repeatedly delayed exit from the EU.

"The time for clarity has come," Macron said after a summit with EU leaders in Brussels, adding: "I hope the Brexit agreement will be ratified as quickly as possible by the British parliament.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 19:55 IST

