US House Panel approves Trump charges, sets up vote to impeach president

Trump responds to impeachment charges, says he is a victim of 'witch hunt'
Over half of Americans favour Donald Trump impeachment, says poll
Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel
China not keeping promises of buying agri products from US farmers: Trump
Trump abused power for re-election in 2020: House panel impeachment report
US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.
Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.
