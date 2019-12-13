JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

'Richard Jewell' review: The wrong man
Business Standard

US House Panel approves Trump charges, sets up vote to impeach president

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines

AFP  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as hearrives for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City. Photo: Reuters

US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct.

Democrats and Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee voted along strict party lines, 23 to 17, appearing somber as they put Trump on track to become only the third president to be impeached in US history.
First Published: Fri, December 13 2019. 21:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU