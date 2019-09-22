Madappa 12th, Gangjee 18th in Korea

Viraj Madappa and Rahil Gangjee produced an improved performance in the final round to finish T-12th and T-18th respectively at the 35th Shinhan Donghae Open here on Sunday.

Madappa carded 70 for a total of five-under, while Gangjee finished with 69 for a total of four-under. They were the only two Indians to make the cut.

South Africa's Jbe Kruger ended his seven-year title drought on the Asian Tour by signing off with a six-under-par 65 to win the Shinhan Donghae Open by two shots.

Kruger has not won another Asian Tour title since his lone win in India in 2012. However, he showed he was ready to make his comeback to the winner's circle with a commanding performance where he did not drop a single shot in his last 37 holes at the Bear's Best Cheongna Golf Club.

Trailing overnight leader Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe by two shots, the South African made his move quickly with a birdie on the second hole, followed by another pair of birdies on holes seven and eight.

Korean-American Chan Kim matched Kruger's final round efforts with another 65 of his own to finish in outright second place while Vincent could not hold on to his overnight lead, slipping to third place after posting a 71.

