Lahiri slips down the leaderboard in third round

A disappointing two-over 74 saw India's Anirban Lahiri slip to tied 55th after the third round of the Sandersan Farms Championship here.

Lahiri, who was well placed through the second round before finishing it with a 70, dropped a pair of double bogeys and two more bogeys and picked up four birdies, to lie three-under after three rounds.

Meanwhile, Colombian Sebastin Muoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead and saved par with a 7-foot putt at the end of his third round for a nine-under 63, giving him a one-shot lead.

Muoz was at 16-under 200.

His college teammate from North Texas, Carlos Ortiz (65) was one shot behind.

Joaquin Niemann last week at the Greenbrier became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA TOUR. Muoz will try to become the first Colombian to win on the TOUR since Camilo Villegas.

The top four players are going for their first PGA TOUR victory. That includes Byeong Hun An, the former U.S. Amateur champion who had a two-shot lead to start the third round and shot 70.

Cameron Percy of Australia, who had to play 25 holes Saturday because of weather delays in the opening round, had a 68 and was three shots back.

Nine players were separated by four shots, a group that includes Wyndham Championship winner JT Poston and Sungjae Im, the South Korean voted PGA TOUR rookie of the year and still looking for his first PGA TOUR victory.

