Monali Thakur launches her first Bengali single for Durga pujo

As Bengalis around the globe gear up for Durga Puja, national award-winning singer Monali Thakur has launched her maiden single 'Dugga Elo' here, which, she hoped, will "lift the spirit of the revellers" during the five-day festival.

"I am pretty excited about my first Bengali single 'Dugga Elo' (Durga is here), which is also my tribute to Maa Durga. I grew up in Kolkata and been part of a family which lived and breathed music," she told reporters on Saturday.

Thakur, a recipient of the National Award for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (Dum Laga Ke Haisha 2015), recalled how Durga Pujo releases by renowned singers and composers were part of the fanfare surrounding the festival, during her childhood days.

"Many such songs still enjoy immense popularity. I had always dreamt of releasing my Bengali single during Puja, capturing the very essence of Durga Puja.

"Hopefully, it will lift the spirit of the revellers," teh 33-year-old singer added.

