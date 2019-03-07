Madhya Pradesh's financial condition now better, says Nath

Thursday said his 76-day-old government got "empty coffers", but it has since improved the state's financial health and worked for the people welfare, especially farmers.

He expressed confidence his party, the Congress, would win 25 of the 29 seats in as the government has fulfilled 83 promises made in the manifesto.

"We are done with 83 promises of the manifesto in 76 days," he told a press conference here.

"The others promises will be acted upon," he said, but did not mention the number of pending promises.

Nath, who is also the state president, said "By tomorrow evening, loans up to Rs two lakh each of 25 lakh farmers in would be waived.

"Our aim to write off the remaining loans of 25 lakh farmers shortly," he added.

"Despite getting empty coffers from the BJP which ruled the state for 15 years we have bettered the finances and waived farmers' loans," he added.

"I have given the account of my 76-day-old government and expect the previous state BJP government and also the Modi regime to give account of their 15 years and 5 years respectively," Nath said.

He claimed would be unseated in the upcoming

In the 2014 polls, the BJP had won 26 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the had bagged the remaining three.

