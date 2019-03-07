Saina enters quarterfinals of All England Championships

Ace Indian shuttler Nehwal progressed to the quarterfinals of with a come-from-behind win over Denmark's Line Hjmark Kjaersfeldt in the women's singles competition here Thursday.

A 2015 finalist, was blown away by world no 19 Line in the opening game but the kept her cool to take the match to the decider and eventually come up trumps against her Danish rival.

The eighth seeded Indian rallied her way to a 8-21 21-16 21-13 win over the 24-year-old Line in a 51-minute match and is expected to take on her nemesis and two-time champion of Chinese Taipei, an opponent who defeated her in last 12 outings.

Earlier, had defeated Scotland's 21-17 21-18 in 35 minutes in her opening match on Wednesday night.

In men's singles, former champion B Sai Praneeth's fight lasted just 35 minutes as he went down 12-21 17-21 to 24-year-old Long Angus, who had denied a title win at the 2016 Hong Kong Super Series. It was his third loss to the World no 15 from Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, had disposed off France's 21-13 21-11 in the opening round to set up a clash against gold medallist Jonatan Christie.

Sameer Verma, however, squandered a first game advantage to go down fighting 21-16 18-21 14-21 to former world champion and world no 1 Viktor Axelsen of to bow out of the tournament.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy fought a gruelling battle before losing 21-16 26-28 16-21 to seventh seeded Japanese pair of Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

Sikki and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who is coming back from an injury, lost 21-23 17-21 to Hong King's Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung in the mixed doubles.

The men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost 19-21 21-16 14-21 to the Chinese combination of Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu.

