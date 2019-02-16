MP govt cabinet meeting held in Jabalpur for first time

The government Saturday held a state cabinet meeting in for the first time, an event chief termed historic.

Chief said is known as "sanskardhani" (cultural capital), a description first used for the city by Acharya Vinoba Bhave, and added that his government was committed to its overall development.

At the cabinet meet on Saturday, a decision was taken to create an directorate in the state due to rapid developments in the field, a said.

At the cabinet meet, the government also decided to set up a helpline number - for women in distress.

The helpline will also be used to inform women about the state government's welfare schemes, he added.

The city is a stronghold of the BJP which has won Lok Sabha elections from here since 1996.

Jabalpur was also the venue of the historic 52nd session of the All in 1939 in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was elected

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)