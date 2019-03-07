Foundation stone for satellite centre of PGIMER laid in Una

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, along with Jagat Prakash Nadda, laid foundation stone for PGIMER Chandigarh's in Himachal Pradesh's district on Thursday.

The health facility at Malahat will be ready in about 40 months at a cost of Rs 480 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said this institute would ensure world class health care facilities to the people of the state.

It will have 300 bed capacity and at par with Chandigarh, he added.

Nadda said the people of the state would not have to go to Chandigarh for after opening of the

