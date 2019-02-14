Madras HC formulates guidelines for cancelling bail

The has framed guidelines to be followed by magistrates while ordering detention or of an accused for breach of bond.

As per guidelines framed by Justice V Parthiban Wednesday, magistrates should issue notice to the person who jumped the bond condition to explain as to why action under Section 122(1)(b) ( or detention) of CrPC should not be taken for breach of the bond on a date fixed.

"At the enquiry, the should furnish the person the material sought to be relied upon, including statements of witnesses, if any, in the vernacular.

"If the person wishes to engage an to represent him at the inquiry, such opportunity shall be provided," the said.

During the inquiry, the should apply his mind on the material available on record and pass speaking order citing grounds on which the was satisfied that the person has breached the bond, he added.

The court also made it clear that the inquiry should be completed within 30 days as far as possible and at no circumstance should it be adjourned unnecessarily.

