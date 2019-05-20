JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Palestinians give cool reception to US peace conference

Zee Learn Q4 PAT zooms 79 pc to Rs 31 crore
Business Standard

Madras HC grants pre-arrest bail to Kamal Haasan over Godse remark

Press Trust of India  |  Madurai 

The Madras High Court Monday granted anticipatory bail to actor-politician Kamal Haasan in a case filed against him over his controversial Hindu extremist remark.

Justice R Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench directed the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder to appear before the judicial magistrate court in Aravakurichi and execute a bail bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for a like sum.

Addressing an election rally in Aravakurichi last week, Haasan had said, "Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."

Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi.

An FIR was filed against Haasan on May 14, following which he moved court seeking anticipatory bail, saying his speech was about Godse only and not about Hindus as a whole.

Allowing his plea, the judge said the court was inclined to grant bail as the election process was still pending and he was the leader of a registered political party.

Haasan's remarks drew criticism from the BJP, ruling AIADMK and Hindu outfits.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements