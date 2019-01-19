Maha: 16-month-old boy killed in fire in Aurangabad house

A 16-month-old boy died and seven members of his family sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at their home in Maharashtra's district Friday night, police said.

The incident happened in Shevda village in Karmad police station limits, an said Saturday.

"Javed Wahed Baig's house caught fire due to what seems like a short circuit. Eight members of the family, including five children, suffered severe burns. Of them, Noor Baig, 16 months old, succumbed to injuries in the Government Medical College and Hospital here," a station said.

The others are undergoing treatment at the GMCH, he added.

