Indonesia cleric to be freed despite holding to radicalism

Lawyers say the Islamic who was the ideological leader of the bombers and other Indonesian militants is being freed after the country's relented on a requirement he renounce radical beliefs.

had previously been ineligible for a parole because of his refusal to recognise the secular government's authority.

He insists he is only answerable to God and that should be governed by Islamic law.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, an to Joko Widodo's reelection campaign, told a conference Saturday that the president, after being lobbied, was able to "respect" Bashir's beliefs and ease the conditions of his release.

Widodo announced Friday that 80-year-old Bashir would be released on humanitarian grounds.

He was sentenced to 15 years prison in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)