Indonesia cleric to be freed despite holding to radicalism

-
ALSO READ
Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison
Indonesian president picks cleric as running mate in 2019
Former Australian prime minister warns of Indonesia reaction
Indonesia set to free Bali Nine drug smuggler Lawrence
Vietnam, Indonesia vow to fight illegal fishing, boost trade
-
Lawyers say the Islamic cleric who was the ideological leader of the Bali bombers and other Indonesian militants is being freed after the country's president relented on a requirement he renounce radical beliefs.
Abu Bakar Bashir had previously been ineligible for a parole because of his refusal to recognise the secular government's authority.
He insists he is only answerable to God and that Indonesia should be governed by Islamic law.
Lawyer Yusril Ihza Mahendra, an adviser to President Joko Widodo's reelection campaign, told a news conference Saturday that the president, after being lobbied, was able to "respect" Bashir's beliefs and ease the conditions of his release.
Widodo announced Friday that 80-year-old Bashir would be released on humanitarian grounds.
He was sentenced to 15 years prison in 2011.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU