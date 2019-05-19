Repolling in 34 booths in Odisha

Repolling was held in 34 booths under several constituencies of Odisha on Sunday amid tight security arrangements, election officials said.

The had ordered repolling in these constituencies in view of alleged irregularities and incidents of violence during the third and fourth phase of elections held on April 23 and 29.

Voting from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday was held in a smooth and peaceful manner, a said.

Of the 34 booths, repolling was held in nine stations under the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, while fresh voting was conducted in five booths each in Cuttack, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj parliamentary seats.

The other booths include three in the Puri parliamentary constituency, two in Balasore and one each in Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)