C'garh BJP leader held for molestation

-
ALSO READ
BJP supporter shoots cousin for voting for Congress
BJP candidate from Bhadohi booked for making derogatory statements: police
Panaji bypoll: Bottles flung at BJP candidate's car
Cow remains found in Loni village: MLA stages sit in against police; SHO sent to police lines
Fire in exhibition: Opposition parties seek relief for traders
-
A BJP leader was Sunday arrested for allegedly molesting a 34-year-old woman here, police said.
Prakash Bajaj (42) was arrested on charges of molestation following a complaint lodged by the woman at Civil Lines police station here, an official said.
Bajaj is a member of the state working committee of the BJP.
"In her complaint, the victim, a resident of Gayatri Nagar, claimed that she had given Rs 10 lakh to Bajaj for purchasing a house in 2016 through him and was trying to arrangeremaining amountthrough bank finance," Station House Officer (SHO) Civil Lines Mohsin Khan told PTI.
"However, when loan was not sanctioned to her, the victim demanded her money back from Bajaj citing that she was not able to purchase the house," he added.
On the pretext of returning the money, Bajaj allegedly molested the victim at his office many times between 2016 and 2018.
"The accused also allegedly threatened the victim, asking her not approach the police or narrate the incident to anyone. He also did not return her money," the SHO said.
Bajaj was booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.
After his arrest, Bajaj was produced in a local court, which sent him to judicial remand for 15 days, Khan said.
In October 2017, Bajaj was a complainant in the case related to the purported 'sex CD' allegedly involving the then state minister Rajesh Munat.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU