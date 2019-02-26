Maha Assembly lauds armed forces for air strikes in Pakistan

The Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in

The resolution was moved by Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the for its bravery.

"We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might," he said.

is always on high alert and citizens need not panic, he said, adding that political parties all over the country are firmly behind the armed forces.

The resolution was supported by (NCP), (Congress), Ganpatrao Deshmukh (PWP), (Shiv Sena) and (Samajwadi Party).

said Indians will not tolerate any attack on its people.

"We need to set aside political differences on this issue," he said.

said, " (former prime minister) divided in two parts and now time has come for another division."



Abu Azmi said the military strike has eased the pain and anger of Indians since the February 14 Pulwama terror attack on CRPF personnel.

"Such strikes should continue till doesn't stop anti- activities," he said.

Sabne said after hearing the of the military action, every Indian is feeling he has a "56-inch chest".

