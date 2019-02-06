Pak's anti-graft body arrests Punjab govt's senior minister

Pakistan's anti-graft body on Wednesday arrested government's powerful Abdul for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

The arrest has come as a jolt for who is already facing barrage of criticism for running the province of over 100 million people through his 'puppet' Chief

"We have arrested Abdul for possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and he will be presented before an accountability court in on Thursday," said in a statement.

The NAB has been probing in multiple inquiries, including his offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, owning assets beyond his known sources of income and his two housing societies - housing society and River Age Housing Society in - for the last one year or so.

Information Minister said the Tehreek-i-Insaf party will not protest over the NAB's decision to arrest the minister. "Unlike the opposition we will not surround the NAB offices," he said.

Opposition Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has welcomed the arrest of the minister and said that there should be across the board possibility.

"We want PM Khan to sack all those cabinet members who are facing NAB investigation on corruption charges," PML-N senior leader and former Sindh said.

PML-N in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of former Nawaz Sharif, is also in jail in NAB's custody in a corruption case.

