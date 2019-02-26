JUST IN
Business Standard

3 leaders quit Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party

Press Trust of India  |  Gangtok 

Three prominent leaders of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), headed by India's former football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, have resigned, months ahead of the general elections and the assembly polls.

The footballer and his cohorts were running the party in an "undemocratic" manner, the leaders alleged at a press conference to announce their resignation, on Monday.

HSP's working president Ran Bahadur Subba, former minister K N Upreti and vice-president Tara Shrestha were the ones to quit the party.

The three leaders also alleged that Bhutia and his group had taken various decisions, including selection of the party's president, Dr Bina Basnett, in an "arbitrary manner".

HSP spokesperson Biraj Adhikari said that the party has accepted their resignations.

The HSP spokesperson claimed that the leaders succumbed to allurements offered to them by the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Though Subba and the others refused to divulge any details about their future plans, speculations are rife that the they might join the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), later this week.

First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 11:50 IST

