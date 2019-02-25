Maha budget session begins, oppn boycotts Guv's address

Opposition parties on Monday boycotted Ch Rao's address to the joint sitting of the legislature to voice their protest against his recent remarks on the RSS.

Earlier this month, Rao said in that the RSS is one of the most secular and inclusive organisations as it has always respected the right of individuals to practice their own faith.

Expressing displeasure over the remarks, opposition members stayed away from the Central Hall where the arrived to deliver his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses on the first day of the budget session.

of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde said they decided to boycott the address because they "were doubtful if it will be the governor's address or that of a RSS person".

