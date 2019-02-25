SC agrees to hear plea seeking protection of human rights of security forces

The Monday agreed to examine a seeking protection of of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.

A bench comprising and Justice also issued notices to the Union of India, Ministry of Defence, and National Commission (NHRC) on a plea, filed by 19-year-old and 20-year-old

The sought formulation of a policy to curb violations of security force personnel, who are being attacked by mobs while performing duties.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)