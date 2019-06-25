Maha CM asks cops to probe online threat to Cong leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said he will issue directives to the cyber cell of Mumbai police to probe the online abuse and threat to Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant for posting a sarcastic tweet criticising the state government.
The issue of threats to Sawant was raised in the Maharashtra Assembly by Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, who said Sawant, being party spokesman and general secretary, had posted a tweet critical of the government.
He was performing the role of opposition, Wadettiwar said.
"Threats, abusive language on social media is a cause of concern. The need of the hour is to remove the ambiguity in the existing laws. Abusive trolls may be from any party, action will be taken," Fadnavis said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU