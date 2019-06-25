Amnesty raises fresh fears of executions in Sri Lanka

International raised on Tuesday fresh concerns that may soon end a 42-year moratorium on and hang 13 men convicted of drug offences.

The London-based group said it was "alarmed" over of preparations to resume hangings although the country still does not have a qualified hangman.

"Sri Lanka's must immediately halt his plans to resume executions for at least 13 prisoners convicted of drug-related crimes," said in a statement.

Sirisena in February announced he would carry out the first executions in 42 years within less than two months, but he is yet to sign any death warrant, officials said.

He said this was in response to spiralling narcotics-related crime inspired by in the

The has also appealed to human organisations not to pressure him on his decision. Criminals in are regularly handed death sentences for murder, rape and drug-related crimes but since 1976 their punishments have been commuted to life imprisonment.

The which is responsible for the correctional system said more than a dozen people had been shortlisted to fill the vacancy for an executioner, but no formal appointment has been made.

While Sri Lanka's last execution was more than four decades ago, an was in post until his retirement in 2014. Three replacements since have quit after short stints at the unused gallows.

