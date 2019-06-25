China bank stocks fall on possible US action linked to N Korea

Shares in three large Chinese banks fell Tuesday after a media report said a had found the banks in contempt for refusing to comply with subpoenas related to a North Korean sanctions violations case.

The ruling could prompt the US to bar one of China's largest banks from the US financial system, report said.

The order did not explicitly identify the banks but details in the case matched those of three large state-backed Chinese banks: the Bank of Communications, Merchants Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, reported.

Shares of the slipped 3.02 percent to 6.10 yuan, Merchants Bank fell 4.82 per cent to 36.13 yuan and sank 3.08 percent to 11.66 yuan.

The banks did not comply with US subpoenas for information in an investigation into sanctions violations, reported.

The order could allow the US or to cut off Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's access to dollars -- crucial for its ability to operate globally, the report said.

Chinese led the broader stock market down on Tuesday as investors fretted the latest US broadside against could imperil trade talks between US and Chinese leader at the upcoming summit in

The two leaders agreed to meet after negotiations broke down last month and both sides exchanged steep tariff increases on billions of dollars worth of goods.

Asked about the ruling, China's foreign ministry said it requires all Chinese companies to follow local laws and that it has rigorously enforced all UN sanctions.

"We always oppose the so-called long-arm jurisdiction by the against Chinese enterprises," said Tuesday.

