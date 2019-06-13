Maha Cong leaders seek early conclusion of alliance talks

leaders in urged the state leadership Thursday to finalize alliances and seat-sharing for the coming Assembly elections at the soonest.

While the and have already decided to contest the elections together, there is uncertainty over whether Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) would join hands with them.

State and other leaders Thursday held a meeting to review, district-wise, results of the Lok Sabha elections and chalk out plans for the state polls.

Party's in-charge was also present at the meeting.

A party source said that some leaders opined that the decision on tie-up with the VBA should be taken at the earliest, and if Ambedkar was not willing to join the alliance, there was no point in wooing him at the cost of displeasing the party's own cadre.

"Leaders also requested that seat-sharing should be finalized at the earliest," the source added.

With the monsoon session of the commencing next week, the party will announce its new legislature party leader, in place of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, in the next two days, a senior Congress said.

Vikhe-Patil, whose son won Lok Sabha election on BJP ticket, has resigned as MLA.

