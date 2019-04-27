MLA Kalidas attends NDA's rally, says ready to 'leave' Cong to support those who work

-
Maharashtra Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar on Friday attended a rally by NDA in Maharashtra and said that he will leave his party and support those who work.
"I am angry with the Congress party as no work could happen in my constituency. I will leave Congress and support those who work. I came here to listen to their speech. I used to come to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches as well," Kolambkar said while speaking to ANI here.
Kolambkar was seen in NDA's rally which was facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Kolambkar is a seven-term Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and was elected from the Wadala assembly constituency of Mumbai.
Polling for 17 seats in Maharashtra will take place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
