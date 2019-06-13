3 arrested with 500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore

With the arrest of three people, the Branch of Police has busted a gang allegedly involved in drug trafficking and seized 500 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1 crore from their possession, an said Thursday.

Those arrested were identified as Aslam Khan (24), Mousam (21), both residents of Haryana's district, and Jekam Khan, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the three accused were arrested on June 11 near Metcalf House Bus Stand in Delhi, he said.

"During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that that they had brought the contraband from district in Odisha. Aslam had been involved in this of marijuana for the last six months with Jekam Khan," said in a statement.

Efforts were underway to identify the people who bought marijuana from Aslam, he said.

