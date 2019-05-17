Nepali journalists protest against proposed media bill in Kathmandu

Over 250 Nepali journalists on Friday staged a sit-in protest outside the Parliament here demanding the withdrawal of the proposed Bill that aims to curtail press freedom by imposing strict penalty on

has proposed the new aimed at imposing a hefty fine of up to Rs 1 million on found guilty of damaging anyone's reputation, raising alarm among journalists who say the government seeks to punish the press in the name of regulation.

The new bill aims to replace the existing Press Council Act and will have more authority to issue hefty fines and give the government more say in the hiring and firing of the council members.

The journalists protested under the banner of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) against the proposed bill and warned of escalating the agitation if the bill was not rolled-back.

Senior journalists, including and other human right activists, said that there was a need to ensure press freedom in the country.

National and international media watchdogs, including the (IFJ), have expressed their serious concerns over some of the provisions in the Bill, saying that the provisions of the bill have wide-ranging implications on the media.

Another media law, Bill on Mass Communications, has proposed Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million in penalties or 10 to 15 years in jail or both for journalists publishing or broadcasting any content undermining national sovereignty, territorial integrity or nationality.

The bill has also proposed confiscation of if the and journalists are found publishing offensive contents.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)