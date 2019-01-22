Maha cops, forest rangers injured in fight with villagers

At least 20 police and forest department personnel were Tuesday injured in a fight with tribal villagers who had been recently rehabilitated in Maharashtra's district, an said.

The incident happened in Gullarghat village under station limits, the said.

"People from Melghat villages were rehabilitated in Akot village by the few days ago. However, unsatisfied with their demands not being met by the state government, they decided to go back to their Melghat villages and started moving on January 15," the said.

In order to stop them from returning to their old villages, police and forest department personnel from Akola and went to the area following which a fight ensued in which irate villagers used stones, sticks and chilli powder, he informed.

"The injured personnel include two police sub inspectors and a who were attacked with an axe. Fifteen tribals were also wounded. The picture isn't clear as the area is densely forested," he added.

He said these villagers were originally from Amona, Barukheda, Dhargad, Somthana Bungalow, Somthana Khun, Gullarghat, Kelpani, Nagaratas in Melghat.

The injured are undergoing treatment in Akola hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)