Man arrested for injuring wife for money in Gr Noida

A 45-year-old man was arrested here Tuesday for injuring his wife by forcibly snatching her earrings to sell them off for money, police said.

The man, identified as Shakeel, lives with his wife, Pappi, 40, and children in Dadri area's Nai Abaadi locality where an argument broke out between them, police said.

" is an alcoholic and has been demanding money from her. Today also he asked for money to buy liquor, but she declined saying she has no money to spare. He then told her to remove her earrings and wanted to sell them off to get money," a said, citing a complaint made by the wife.

"On firm resistance, attacked her, removed the earrings and left. was left with her ears bleeding badly and went to a nearby hospital for treatment. After that she approached the station with a complaint," the said.

Shakeel, who has a 23-year-old son, has been jobless and alcoholic for quite some time, while has been running a kiosk from their house to support the household with some earning, he said.

said a non-cognizable report was lodged and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 323 voluntarily causing hurt and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace) pressed against him.

has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway, Singh told

