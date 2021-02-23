Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Night curfew in Aurangabad till March 8

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, night curfew was imposed in Aurangabad city between 11 pm and 6 am till March 8, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters that the decision was taken after district, civic and police officials held a meeting during the day.

"A rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed in the city, and the administration has noticed that a lot of people are not complying with outbreak protocols like wearings masks, maintaining social distancing etc. So the decision was taken to impose night curfew from tonight," Gupta said.

He said the industrial sector, medical and emergency services, public transport etc are exempt from the night curfew.

The caseload in Aurangabad district is inching towards the 50,000 mark with 132 cases recorded on Monday and 201 on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)