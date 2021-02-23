Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Night curfew in Aurangabad till March 8

-
ALSO READ
We stand vindicated: Mumbai top cop on AIIMS report in Sushant case
Uber, Bidhannagar Police enter pact for safer mobility amid Covid-19
'The Dirty Picture' actor Arya Banerjee found dead at her Kolkata home
Firecrackers ban fails: Police blame delayed ban, opposition from people
Two policemen suspended for illegally detaining senior citizen
-
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases over the past few days, night curfew was imposed in Aurangabad city between 11 pm and 6 am till March 8, a senior police official said on Tuesday.
Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told reporters that the decision was taken after district, civic and police officials held a meeting during the day.
"A rise in COVID-19 cases is being observed in the city, and the administration has noticed that a lot of people are not complying with outbreak protocols like wearings masks, maintaining social distancing etc. So the decision was taken to impose night curfew from tonight," Gupta said.
He said the industrial sector, medical and emergency services, public transport etc are exempt from the night curfew.
The caseload in Aurangabad district is inching towards the 50,000 mark with 132 cases recorded on Monday and 201 on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU