Won't allow sale of Coronil without certification: Maharashtra minister

-
ALSO READ
Patanjali's Coronil, 1st 'proof-based' drug to fight Covid, gets govt nod
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
Coronavirus vaccine update: China Covid vaccine gives quick immune response
Coronavirus vaccine update: 20 mn Americans may get vaccine by December-end
Patanjali Ayurved's FY20 net rises 21.56% to Rs 424 cr, expenses up 5.34%
-
The sale of Coronil tablets of
Patanjali will not be allowed in Maharashtra without "proper certification", state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday.
The statement came a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Coronil tablets which Patanjali claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19.
While the IMA also demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched, the World Health Organization clarified that it had not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.
Without naming anyone, Deshmukh said on Twitter that it was "highly deplorable" that two senior Union ministers endorsed the drug.
"The #IMA has questioned the said 'clinical trials' of #Coronil & WHO refuted the false claims made by #Patanjali Ayurveda for giving any certificate regarding its effectiveness for #Covid19 treatment," Deshmukh said.
"...selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," the minister said.
Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had on February 19 said the Coronil tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the WHO's certification scheme.
However, Patanjali's managing director Acharya Balkrishna later said "We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India" and "WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU